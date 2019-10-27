Views wanted on north-east dial-a-bus service

A survey seeking the views of north-east residents on bus services is to launch this month.

Aberdeenshire Council is undertaking a review of bus and dial-a-bus services that it financially supports.

The questionnaire, which will go live on Monday, will look at gathering opinions on how best to provide supported bus services.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Chairman of the council’s infrastructure services committee, councillor Peter Argyle, said: “It was agreed earlier this year that the network should be reassessed by a ‘clean-sheet’ approach, to identify a more sustainable network in the longer term that will more effectively cater for otherwise unmet travel needs, address patronage decline and provide better value for money.”

It will be available to fill out on Monday at https://bit.ly/35PwnbQ and will be in council buildings and libraries from November 2.