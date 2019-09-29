Views wanted on new scheme to help encourage people to grow their own food in Aberdeen

A strategy which supports people in Aberdeen to start and maintain growing their own food is to be go out to public consultation.

A council report had detailed a raft of measures to increase opportunities for residents to grown their own food.

Among those proposed was creating food growing spaces in newly built schools and nurseries across the city.

The report was discussed at the City Growth committee and now the public will be asked for feedback on the Granite City Growing: Aberdeen Growing Food Together strategy.

In the report to committee it stated the demand for food-growing opportunities is likely to increase as more people seek to improve their health and wellbeing, access fresh food, and reduce their environmental impact.

After agreement at committee, a business case will be brought forward by Aberdeen City Council relating to supporting food-growing on Housing Revenue Account (HRA) land.

HRA is raised through rent on council properties and the money is ringfenced to improve them. Granite City Growing has identified priority areas where the distribution of existing food-growing opportunities is least and the potential demand greatest.