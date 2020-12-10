Views wanted on future expansion of north-east campus

Members of the public are being asked to give their views on the future expansion of an Aberdeen campus.

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) has unveiled its early concept masterplan for Craibstone Campus and hopes to gather a range of opinions on the site.

The proposals put forward will be carried out on a long-term timescale, looking 10 to 15 years in the future.

They include new teaching facilities focused on animal health and supporting skills for rural veterinary practice partnership and new halls of residence.

© Scotland's Rural College

The expansion would be built next to the new SeedPod industry development hub, a £21m investment to create a centre of excellence for food and drink in the north-east, with the site for this already identified in the Aberdeen local development plan.

Professor Wayne Powell, principal and chief executive of SRUC, said: “By delivering a modern teaching and research campus alongside SeedPod we can enhance the impact of both projects.

“A strong local presence and a focus on skills that will help boost the economy is at the heart of SRUC’s vision. This can only be achieved in partnership with the local communities which is why we are sharing these early proposals to explore how they could be developed further to support the region.

“We are fully committed to the north-east of Scotland and the extended campus will benefit research and education in the area. The views collected during this consultation will help us to develop these plans further and will be used to help us seek funding for what would be an exciting development.”

The full masterplan can be viewed online, with anyone who is interested in leaving feedback on the early plans asked to do so online at www.sruc.ac.uk/craibstone-consultation

The consultation will close on January 8, 2021.