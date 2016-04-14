Residents are set to be asked their views on two options to target a city congestion blackspot – and one choice is a new six-lane bridge.

A public exhibition has been organised for next month to show plans for roads improvements to the Bridge of Dee.

And residents are expected to be consulted on two shortlisted options – a new six-lane bridge and a new dual carriageway.

Garthdee Community Council chairman Paul O’Connor told a meeting of the group that Inchgarth Community Centre would be hosting the public consultation next month.

Convener of the communities, housing and infrastructure committee Councillor Neil Cooney said the consultation would be about “finalising an option”.

He added: “We’re desperately needing something done at the Bridge of Dee and it must be high up on the agenda as the AWPR has sped up and with the expansion of the university campus at Garthdee.”

Convener of the planning, development, management committee Councillor Ramsay Milne said the consultation was part of an “ongoing consultative process”.

He added: “We wish to get the views of people in the local area of what the best solution is.”

The frontrunners were picked in 2014 after four initial options were assessed for safety, cost, impact on congestion and other measures. One option would see a dual carriageway link road leave the A90 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road, opposite Nigg Way, and cross the Dee just west of Leggart Terrace.

The existing bridge would remain open to traffic and a new crossing for cyclists and pedestrians would be built immediately upstream.

The second option would see the link road become a single carriageway and stop at Leggart Terrace rather than cross the Dee.

However, a new six-lane bridge for traffic would be built immediately upstream of the existing bridge, which would be used by pedestrians and cyclists only.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “A further public consultation is to be held for people to look at the options for the Bridge of Dee and give their opinion. The views of the consultation will be taken into account as part of a report to committee after then.”

The consultation has been organised for Tuesday, May 17.