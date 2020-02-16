Views sought for north-east polling stations review

Members of the public are being encouraged to take part in a review of Aberdeenshire’s polling stations.

Aberdeenshire Council is looking into the polling districts and polling places in the UK parliamentary constituencies of Banff and Buchan, Gordon and West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.

Local authorities are required to carry out such reviews every four years, to ensure suitable facilities are being used and that they are accessible for voters, including those with a disability, where possible.

Now it is inviting members of the public to have their say about the state of current polling stations.

A statement from the local authority said: “Aberdeenshire Council is conducting a review of polling districts and polling places within the UK parliamentary constituencies of Banff and Buchan, Gordon and West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.

“Aberdeenshire Council uses a range of buildings (schools, church halls, etc) as polling places so that electors have a place where they can cast their vote in a space that meets their needs.

“Aberdeenshire Council is required by law to carry out such a review every four years to ensure reasonable facilities for voting and that polling places are accessible to all electors, including voters with a disability, so far as is practicable.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Council-owned premises, including public halls, community centres and primary schools, are turned into polling places elections.

Anyone who is interested in giving their opinions for the review is asked to contact Aberdeenshire Council by post or email elections@aberdeenshire.gov.uk by March 17.

After this time, a report containing final proposals for polling places and polling district boundaries will be compiled for consideration at meeting of the council.

Feedback gathered during the review is expected to be published within the reports.

Anyone who does not wish their representation to be attributed to them by name is asked to indicate this clearly.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said: “The council revises all our polling stations regularly to make sure that they are fully fit for purpose and to try to ensure that any election day operates as smoothly as possible.

“We have changed and moved polling stations in the past for many reasons and are especially keen to avoid using any of our schools if at all possible.

“I would encourage everyone to respond to the consultation and let the council know if they have any issues with any of our existing polling stations and also make suggestions of alternative venues that could possibly be used in the future.”