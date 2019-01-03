Views sought for Aberdeen cycle path plan

Members of the public are being asked to give their thoughts on cycleways and pedestrian paths in Aberdeen.

As part of Aberdeen City Council’s Active Travel Action Plan, the local authority is considering improvements in accessibility for cyclists and pedestrians to and from Dyce railway station, Aberdeen airport and surrounding business and residential areas of Dyce.

The plan aims to improve cycling and walking facilities and routes.

Farburn Terrace and its roundabout with Wellheads Drive, has been identified as a missing link for active travel between the existing cycleway on Wellheads Drive and Dyce railway station.

The council has since identified a design and layout to extend the current shared use cycleway along Wellheads Drive to link with Farburn Terrace at the roundabout.

