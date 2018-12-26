Have your say on Aberdeen archive service

Time is running out for the public to have their say on a popular library archive.

Aberdeen City Council which runs the Silver City Vault website is looking to make improvements.

Council chiefs are conducting a survey to get people’s opinions on the service.

The website is currently home to thousands of photographs of Aberdeen and website designers are hoping to redesign it to “make it more appealing for users”, according to the survey.

The five-minute questionnaire asks users what they would like to see changed on the site.

The consultation closes on Monday and can be found here

