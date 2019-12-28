Views sought on Aberdeen mental health services

Residents in Aberdeen have more than a month left to give their views on an action plan to shape the future of community mental health services.

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) is consulting the public on their plans.

Aimed at promoting good mental health, the action plan has been developed in collaboration with a range of partners.

The formal consultation has been carried out to ensure the views of the public are represented and the plan relevant to people in Aberdeen.

Anyone with an interest in mental health is encouraged to give their views, including people with experience of poor mental health and wellbeing or mental ill-health, family members or carers, or originations who support people directly in relation to their mental health.

An online survey is open until February 4 and can be accessed at bit.ly/2tO6hY7