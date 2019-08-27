Video: Workers begin tearing down final flats ahead of Haudagain revamp

The final flats in an Aberdeen community are being torn down ahead of the revamp of a major roundabout.

This footage shows heavy machinery tearing into the final blocks at Logie.

Work to clear the area has been underway since last year.

A supermarket, drive-thru and 187 homes could be built on the site of a demolished housing development in Aberdeen.

The development will be based next to the proposed £30 million through-road from North Anderson Drive to Auchmill Road aimed to alleviate congestion at the notorious Haudagain roundabout.

The Scottish Government-backed improvement scheme will see a new link road built to take pressure off the roundabout.