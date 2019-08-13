Video: Work to build 369 affordable homes at former Aberdeen academy site get under way

Plans to create a major council housing development have taken a major step forward today.

Aberdeen City Council has selected a contractor to build the flats at the former Summerhill Academy site on the Lang Stracht.

The scheme will be a mix of one, two and three bedroom homes surrounded by green spaces.

The former school site has lain empty since the building was demolished in 2012.

It’s hoped that the new development will help attract key workers to the city such as nurses, teachers and other workers struggling to pay the high costs of rents in private properties.

The council plans to install a combined heat and power scheme – which uses waste heat from electricity – which will help keep fuel bills down for residents living on the site.

The Evening Express revealed in May that a contractor was close to being appointed to build the new properties.

Council leaders Jenny Laing and Douglas Lumsden visited the site in Summerhill today.

The ruling Conservative, Aberdeen Labour and independent administration promised to deliver 2,000 new council housing properties during their term after being elected in 2017.

Ms Laing said it was clear that new council homes were “very much needed” due to the number of people currently on the housing waiting list.

She said: “I am delighted to be here at the start of the Summerhill site because it is going help us deliver that 2,000 new homes target and there will be 369 flats built.

“I think the public in Aberdeen will be very pleased that we are getting going with this development, because housing is sorely needed within the city.

“We are excited to push ahead as it will allow us to build a community here.

“This development will really sum up what we are trying to do as an administration providing homes that are required and opportunities for employment.

“It is about providing for our young people so they can bring up their families up here.”

Last year 99 council homes were built in the Smithfield area and a further 80 properties are nearing completion on Manor Walk. Work is also due to start later this year on a 283-council home development at Wellheads Road in Dyce.

Council leaders have said there are plans for more homes in Tillydrone, Kincorth, Craighill and Greenferns.

Mr Lumsden said: “The entire city is benefiting from our ambitious council house programme, which is gathering real momentum.

“Access to housing greatly improves the quality of life for residents by creating new communities and opening up new social and economic horizons.

“Our programme also supports employment and training opportunities and gives us a chance to attract and retain key workers – nurses, teachers, craft workers – making it a win-win for the city.

“I am sure it will be greatly appreciated by those that are currently on the housing waiting list.”

Douglas Thomson, joint managing director of Chap Group, said: “We are absolutely delighted to assist Aberdeen City Council in delivering much needed council homes in the city.

“CHAP is delighted to have been chosen to deliver such an important and prestigious project for the people of Aberdeen.”