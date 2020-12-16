Video: Watch the moment a shoplifter steals whole rail of Hugo Boss children’s clothes from north-east shop

A children’s designer clothes shop was left counting the cost this week after £1,500 worth of clothing was stolen in a “targeted” theft.

CCTV from Daisychain in Westhill caught the man stealing a whole rail of Hugo Boss clothing despite the best efforts of staff.

He grabbed the designer clothing and ran out of the shop while staff were dealing with a customer.

Despite the best efforts of the employees, he ran down a close and got into the back of a waiting car which sped off.

Shop partner Lynsey Davidson described this brazen theft as “amazing” due to the fact the man had a heavily bandaged hand and managed to grab 14 items of clothing.

She said: “The two girls in the shop were busy dealing with customers when a guy walked in, who was very unsteady in his feet.

“It was like he was sent in and knew what he was looking for as Boss clothing is in a separate place by itself.

“We usually keep most of it in the back but we have a sale on so it was all out.

“Considering the man had an injured hand, it’s amazing how he managed to take all these items at once.

“Police told us they had never seen a grab and go quite like this one.”

The man was described by the shop as being about 6ft 4in tall and was wearing a face mask.

He stole nine jackets, a polo shirt, two long-sleeved tops, and two pairs of jeans.

Ms Davidson estimated that in total the items were worth about £1,500.

She said the theft had left her staff “quite shaken”.

She added: “My cousin works in the shop and she saw him take the items and jumped over the till but he was already running.

“She tried to chase him but he ran out and got into a car.

“It was obviously a targeted theft and we think that someone may have been in the shop earlier in the day to scope it out.

“The man-made a beeline for the Boss, which is one of the highest-value lines in the shop.”

The incident took place at about 4.50pm yesterday (Tuesday).

They have been in the shopping centre for 13 years.

Ms Davidson paid tribute to the outpouring of support she has received online from local people.

She said: “It’s horrible something like this happening because it feels like we have been too trusting.

“Everyone has been so nice to us since we reopened after lockdown but now it feels like we can’t trust anyone.

“We want to say thanks for the support we have received from everyone after the theft.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of a theft from a shop in Westhill Shopping Centre which occurred around 4.50pm on Tuesday, 15 December, 2020.

“Inquiries are continuing.”