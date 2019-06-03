Video: Watch the moment a 25-year-old horse is blessed at Aberdeen church

A unique ceremony took place at an Aberdeen church yesterday as a 25-year-old horse named Ollie trotted down the aisle to be blessed.

The event took place at Garthdee Parish Church, which has been earmarked for closure by the Church of Scotland.

Ollie’s owner, Lisa Watt, wanted to ensure the elderly animal was blessed there “before it is too late” for he and the building – and voiced hopes that it could help his ailing health.

The horse was led down the aisle to the hymn O God, Your Creatures Fill the Earth before he was blessed by Reverend Flora Munro.

Ms Watt said she was “very emotional” after the event.