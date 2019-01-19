Video: Watch as rescuer swoops from helicopter to help injured fisherman

A rescuer swooped in from a helicopter to save an injured fisherman after an alert in the North Sea.

The Rescue 951 Lifeboat was called 17 miles off the coast of Fraserburgh after receiving an emergency call from the crew of a fishing boat due to a fisherman sustaining an injury.

Dramatic video shows the helicopter hover close to the vessel while a rescuer battles with testing weather conditions to descend onto the desk using a rope.

The helicopter crew, which are based in Inverness, took the casualty to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is now recovering.

The crew was assisted by a team of volunteer rescues from RNLI Fraserburgh, Macduff Inshore Lifeboat and Banff Coastguard during the rescue, which took place at 6.50am on Friday.

An RNLI Fraserburgh spokesman said: “After launching 34 times in 2018, this was our first call of 2019.

“Macduff Insure Lifeboat was also tasked and arriving on-scene first.

“They put two crew aboard the fishing vessel to asses the casualty and provided casualty care.

“After a secondary assessment and further care from the winch-man the casualty was lifted to Rescue 951 and transferred to ARI.

“It was great work by our flank station RNLI Macduff and the crew of Rescue 951.

“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”