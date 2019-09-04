Watch as lifeboat crew battle stormy conditions after boats capsize in north-east harbour

A lifeboat crew was called after a sailing club’s boats capsized in stormy conditions in the North Sea.

The RNLI team from Fraserburgh was scrambled to Peterhead Harbour shortly before 6pm yesterday.

All 10 members, including a number of teenagers, ended up in the sea but emerged unharmed.

An Aberdeen Coastguard spokesman said poor weather played a part in the incident.

He added: “A sailing club heading out of Peterhead marina and a number of small sail boats with teenagers on board overturned.

“The Fraserburgh lifeboat went along and all the children were safely out of the water by the time the lifeboat got there.”

And a statement from RNLI Fraserburgh described the conditions as the “worst weather” they had seen for a while.

They added: “Fortunately they were all the youngsters were safe and well and out of the water before we got there and we helped recover the capsized dinghies.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Our officers were called to assist. Thankfully, all the people who had been on the boat were accounted for and did not need treatment.”