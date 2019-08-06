Video: Warning of thunderstorms, hail and flash floods for north-east

Roads could flood and homes may be left without power amid a warning of flash floods across the north-east in the next two days.

Forecasters say thunderstorms could strike the north-east, with up to 40mm of rain falling on the region within a matter of hours – and have urged residents, drivers and traders to be prepared.

According to forecasters, high temperatures of around 20c are to combined with low pressure today and tomorrow, unleashing thunderstorms across the area.

A yellow weather warning was to begin today at 11am and will cease at 10pm – and will return in the same hours tomorrow – and a lack of wind could be a major factor.

“What we will experience is thunderstorms developing late in the morning, at which point they will be quite light. They will then get heavier in the early afternoon and, because there will be no wind, those clouds will stick around, meaning there will be torrential rain in some areas,” said a Met Office spokesman.

He added: “That could mean we see up to 20mm of rain in localised areas in an hour and up to 40mm in three hours. That could lead to some flooding on roads and create some poor driving conditions.

“We are looking at the possibility of lightning and hail, though hail is less likely than lightning.”

The Met Office is encouraging people to be prepared for spray and sudden flooding that could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There could also be power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter