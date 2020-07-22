Video: Walk-through tour shows customers what to expect during first visit back to beauty salon

After months of lamenting grown-out acrylics and exhausting online DIY beauty tips, beauty salon owner Jayd Linney gives us a walk through on what you can expect on your first visit back.

Tattoo studios, spas and other wellness studios reopened today, subject to stringent new hygiene standards, for the first time since lockdown was imposed in March.

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced ‘personal and close contact’ retail services could resume.

And Nailco Nail Bar, located on Union Street in Aberdeen, has fielded more than 600 appointments in a single day in response to the news.

Following the positive and overwhelming response from customers, Ms Linney gives reporter Ana Da Silva a thorough tour through the premises and what measures the salon has taken ahead of reopening today.