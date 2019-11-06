Video: Vandals trash picnic benches at north-east leisure centre

Vandals have damaged four picnic tables at a north-east village leisure centre.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, happened at Balmedie Leisure Centre on Eigie Road at about 12.20am on Sunday.

In the footage, two people, one wearing a hoodie and shorts and the other wearing a hooded jumper, can be seen walking outside the building shortly before the incident happened.

Police have been informed and officers visited the site yesterday to view the footage.

Bill Murray, Balmedie Leisure Centre voluntary committee chairman, said: “First of all our sign was pulled off at Halloween. Unfortunately, the cameras didn’t pick that up.

“On Sunday morning, when the girls went to open the coffee shop, the four picnic tables had been smashed in the middle.

“They phoned me and I went up and went through the CCTV and saw these two individuals.

“I called the police and they went round to speak to the manager of the Co-op to see if its CCTV picked up anything, but I haven’t heard anything back from them yet.

“You can follow them on the coffee shop cameras. Unfortunately, the camera that covers that area was jammed in the wrong place. They broke all four tables. I’m not sure if they can be repaired.”

The seating area outside the coffee shop, which is used often in the summer months, was bought with funding and installed by volunteers.

Bill added: “A while back, the football pitch was damaged. The tables cost a couple of hundred pounds.

“It’s really disappointing when these things happen because it costs money to repair. They are very well used in the summer.

“If there wasn’t the committee and volunteers to do the fundraising, the centre wouldn’t run.”

The group plans to install security fencing around the perimeter so that a playpark can be built at the coffee shop for customers with children to use.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 11.45am on Monday to a report that picnic benches had been vandalised near the coffee shop at the Balmedie Leisure Centre, Eigie Road, Balmedie, in the early hours of Sunday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”