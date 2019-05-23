Video: Van crashes into Aberdeen Tesco store ‘to avoid hitting animal’

A delivery van ploughed into the front of an Aberdeen store today after the driver swerved to avoid an animal.

The incident happened at 5.25am on North Deeside Road in Cults and extensively damaged the Tesco Express branch.

The blue Menzies Transit van also struck the window of the Bank of Scotland next door.

No one was injured in the incident.

The road – a busy commuter route – closed between Kirk Brae and Dunmail Avenue until around 7.45am.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The driver swerved to avoid an animal and crashed into the Tesco and Bank of Scotland buildings.

“The council was contacted and so was the roads team.”

The crash smashed the front windows of Tesco, bending metal frames on impact, and brought down bricks and mortar from the side of the building.

At the adjoining Bank of Scotland, the window was partially smashed, although it was mostly intact.

Recovery services were on site this morning to take away the Menzies Distribution vehicle.

No one was at the Tesco supermarket at the time of the collision.

Staff, who turned up to begin their shifts at 7am, said they were unsure if the shop was going to open.

Neither Tesco or Bank of Scotland responded to a request for comment.

No one from Menzies Distribution was available for comment.

