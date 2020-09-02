Video: Two men taken to hospital following a disturbance in Aberdeen

Two men have been taken to hospital following a disturbance in Aberdeen.

Police were called out to Back Hilton Road at about 6.15pm tonight and have cordoned off an area of a footpath.

An ambulance was also called to the incident which is reported to have taken place near the phonebox just outside Ashgrove Court and the roundabout at the top of Back Hilton Road.

Officers remain on scene at the moment.

Two men aged 30 and 32 have been taken to hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is currently in attendance at Back Hilton Road in Aberdeen after a report of a disturbance.

“Two men, aged 30 and 32 have been taken to hospital for treatment and inquiries are ongoing”.