Video: Timelapse footage shows new rail improvements between Aberdeen and Inverurie

This timelapse video shows the new double track laid down as part of upgrades on the rail line between Aberdeen and Inverurie.

Filmed on board a ScotRail service – and released by Network Rail – the footage shows the train heading between the two stations.

The video starts with the train departing Aberdeen, heading under Union Bridge and onwards through Berryden and Woodside towards Dyce.

After passing through Dyce station, the train continues on towards the new station being built at Kintore.

The train heads towards the Don Viaduct, slowly crossing, as it completes the journey to Inverurie and the end of the line.

The Aberdeen to Inverness line reopened last month after Network Rail carried out significant improvements to increase capacity and upgrade the service.

Sections of the line were closed between the two cities as part of a £300 million project to dual the track.