Video: Timelapse footage shows haar descending on Aberdeen
This timelapse footage shows the moment Aberdeen city centre was blanketed in a thick layer of haar.
So far, this afternoon’s forecast heavy rain and thunder has yet to hit the city.
Instead a bank of fog swept in from the sea obscuring the tops of Aberdeen’s churches.
The Met Office has a weather warning in place for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire until 9pm tonight.
A second warning is due to come into effect at noon tomorrow and SEPA has issued a flood alert for the duration.
Meanwhile, police have urged drivers to take extra caution during the forecast heavy rain.