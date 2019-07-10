Video: Timelapse footage shows haar descending on Aberdeen

This timelapse footage shows the moment Aberdeen city centre was blanketed in a thick layer of haar.

So far, this afternoon’s forecast heavy rain and thunder has yet to hit the city.

Instead a bank of fog swept in from the sea obscuring the tops of Aberdeen’s churches.

The Met Office has a weather warning in place for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire until 9pm tonight.

A second warning is due to come into effect at noon tomorrow and SEPA has issued a flood alert for the duration.

Meanwhile, police have urged drivers to take extra caution during the forecast heavy rain.