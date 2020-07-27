Video: Timelapse footage captures storm clouds rolling into north-east town

Timelapse footage captured by Evening Express reader Graeme Lawson shows spectacular storm clouds rolling over a north-east town.
Graeme captured the breathtaking video as the storm arrived in Ellon.
The north-east was battered by rain yesterday, with heavy downpours causing flooding in Inverurie, while thunder and lightning was also heard and seen.
