Video: Thrillseekers’ 300ft bungee jump to raise cash for Aberdeen charity

More than 70 brave thrillseekers leapt 300 feet off a platform to raise funds for an Aberdeen charity.

A total of 72 people took on CLAN Cancer Support’s bungee jump at Aberdeen Beach on Saturday to raise funds for the worthy cause.

The challenge, which is Scotland’s largest jump, was twice as deep as last year’s event but that didn’t stop brave people from across the north-east clambering into the cage to be hoisted into the skies of Aberdeen.

The Evening Express joined support worker Ricky Turner, from Elgin, 300 ft (91m) in the sky to watch him take on the challenge. Speaking after his jump, the 32-year-old said the experience was “magic”.

Ricky, who had done the bungee jump before – in Inverness two years ago – and has completed a sky dive, said: “It was so good. I wasn’t as nervous as the first time but I was a little bit scared.”

Meanwhile, healthcare support worker Lauren Marr, from Northfield, took on the challenge for a “thrill” while raising cash for charity.

The 23-year-old said: “I’ve got family and friends who have had cancer so I thought I’ll do it and have some fun along the way.

“I wasn’t scared, it was more just exciting and when I got there my adrenaline was rushing.”

And Claire Spink, 24, from Westhill, who works as an HR co-ordinator, said: “I’ve never done it before.

“I wanted to raise money for charity and have fun at the same time. I loved it and the view was amazing.”

Ruth McIntosh, CLAN fundraising co-ordinator, said: “It has been really good, I think also because it was such a nice day. We had great interest in the bungee, with people signing up as individuals as well as corporate teams taking on the challenge.

“Many people who jumped the 160ft drop in 2018 were keen to experience the impressive 300 ft height this year.

“One person just came down to go to the Sand Dollar Cafe and ended up signing up on the day.

“The bungee is currently the highest in Scotland, and participants really got to enjoy a bird’s eye view of the city while they contemplated jumping off the platform.”

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information free of charge to anyone affected by cancer.