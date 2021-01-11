Video: Three of the 12 Strays of Christmas find forever homes

Three of the 12 Strays of Christmas have now been rehomed.

Each year, the Evening Express highlights a dozen adorable animals looking for homes to call their own in the new year.

All of them are currently residing in Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home in Seaton, which sees more than 1,500 unwanted or abandoned pets pass through its doors every year.

Mrs Murray’s was founded in 1889 by Mrs Susan Murray as a place of refuge and shelter for stray and abandoned dogs and cats in the city of Aberdeen.

Apart from boarding income, the cost of animal care at Mrs Murray’s is largely met through donations, legacies and other public support.

Rehoming has had to be suspended this month due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

But in December, Molly the nine-year-old collie, Bobber the two-year-old cat and Sooty the black cat all found new homes.

A spokesman for Mrs Murray’s said: “The other nine strays are still with us, and due to the new restrictions our rehoming has had to be suspended at present.

“There has been some interest expressed in some of the remaining ones and we have closed applications for some of those, so hopefully once restrictions are lifted they will be off to their forever homes soon.”

To see the remaining strays, click here