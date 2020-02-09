Video: Three men seriously injured in incident at north-east property

Police have launched an investigation after three men were seriously injured at a property in a north-east town.

Police were called to an address in the Gladstone Road area of Peterhead at around 11.40pm last night.

The three men were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Forensics officers could be seen in the area today as investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.40pm on Saturday we received a report of three men being seriously injured at an address in the Gladstone Road area of Peterhead.

“They were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4439 of Saturday, 8 February, or make an call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”