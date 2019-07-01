Video: Thousands line Union Street to say thanks to Armed Forces

Thousands of people lined the streets of Aberdeen to show their support for the “huge sacrifices” made by the armed forces.

More than 1,000 serving, veteran and cadet force personnel paraded through the city centre on Saturday to mark Armed Forces Day.

The event saw pipe bands, marching personnel and vintage Second World War military vehicles, make their way down Union Street from Albyn Place to the Castlegate.

Lord Lieutenant Barney Crockett said it was important to recognise the “huge sacrifices” made.

He added: “It’s important for our city that we show every support we can.

“There have been some difficult years recently for the armed forces and we also remember the huge sacrifices that people have made in the past.

“It’s a total inspiration to see people marching. I saw someone I know well who was a veteran at Arnhem (major battle of the Second World War).

“To see someone like that in the parade, it just brings a lump to your throat and to see so many young people taking part is fantastic for the city.

“I don’t think any city in Britain shows such a degree of support for the armed forces as we do in Aberdeen and everyone in the city should take great pride in that.”

Rab Philip, 74, from Macduff, who watched the parade from the city’s Castlegate, served in the Gordon Highlanders for 24 years.

He said: “You can’t miss this. It keeps the forces in people’s minds.”

And Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden added: “It’s good to see so many people out supporting our armed forces.

“The people who are in our armed forces are putting themselves in danger a lot of the time so it’s quite humbling to see them all, especially the older veterans.

“It’s important to show our support and thanks to them.”