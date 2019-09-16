Video: Thousands help send off Aberdeen’s Oor Wullie statues

Thousands of people turned up to say farewell to the popular north-east Oor Wullie statues over the weekend.

The 36 sculptures that made up the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail in Aberdeen and Inverurie are due to be auctioned off for charity tomorrow.

Families and fans queued up to catch a last glimpse of the much-loved figures at Marischal College quad over the past two days.

All the money raised through the sale of the Farewell Weekend tickets will go to the ARCHIE Foundation.

It’s not yet known how much money has been raised through the event so far but organisers said they were overwhelmed by the support shown by the public.

Emily Findlay, fundraising officer at the ARCHIE Foundation and manager of the farewell events, said: “It’s been amazing. I think it’s just blown everybody’s expectations.

“We were expecting it to be busy, but it’s been mad.

“There’s been a range of ages of people visiting, from little babies to pensioners.

“It’s been so nice seeing all these kids knowing who all the sculptures are. It’s been good fun – everyone seems to have enjoyed it.”

Organisers believe the charity has raised more money than first expected through the sale of the tickets with hundreds of people coming through the doors for each pre-booked slot.

But there will still be a final chance to see the Oor Wullie characters at Thainstone Mart for the auction tomorrow night. Sculptures from the Highland trail in Inverness will also be going under the hammer at the same location.

Money raised through the sale of Rainbow Wullie will go to the Friends of the Neonatal Unit and has been earmarked for the Baird Family Hospital.

Fiona Chance, art co-ordinator of the Aberdeen Big Bucket Trail, said: “It’s been such a pleasure. The artists have been an absolute joy to work with and have created an absolutely fantastic range of Oor Wullies for the folk of Aberdeen to enjoy.

“I’m delighted to see so many people downloading the codes, taking selfies and in general, getting involved with the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail.

“It’s been a great opportunity for the ARCHIE Foundation to highlight what they do in the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and I’m so excited, after all their hard work for the farewell weekend, for the auction.

“Anyone can bid on any Oor Wullie and everyone has a favourite.

“They’ve all done so well.”

Fiona said there were still tickets available for the auction night, which cost £20.

Anyone over the age of 18 can attend. Tickets for the auction can be purchased at: bit.ly/OWBBTAuction