Video: This is the moment north-east RNLI crew rescued jet skier in trouble

Footage showing a RNLI crew rescuing a jet skier in trouble off the coast of a north-east town has been released.

Stonehaven’s RNLI crew were paged by Aberdeen Coastguard at 8.46pm on Sunday.

In the video the crew of the Miss Betty can be seen running along Stonehaven’s harbour before jumping into their boat.

They make their way at high-speed across the bay to the stricken jet skier.

On arrival they found the vehicle had broken down and the man, who was uninjured, but very grateful, unable to make his own way back to shore.

In the video a crew member can be heard telling the man he did the right thing.

“If you had gone for a swim, and we get called out, it makes it a bit more difficult.

“You did the right thing, just stay where you were.”