Video: Thief caught on CCTV smashing into Aberdeen cafe

An Aberdeen cafe owner today spoke of his shock after a thief smashed into the business and grabbed a jar of cash.

Greig Bain, the owner of the Tartan Pig cafe in Aberdeen’s Hollybank Place, was woken by police in the middle of the night to tell him it had been targeted.

CCTV shows the thief running into the cafe and snatching the jar, which had £60 of tips from generous customers, off the counter.

He said: “The police turned up at my house and told me what had happened, so I had to secure the property.

“My first reaction was just shock that anyone would do this.

“It’s a residential area and the shop is based around the community, so for this to happen to us is quite shocking.”

Despite the damage to the front door, Greig defiantly opened his business today.

He said: “Our customers rely on us for their breakfast and lunch – we’re not going to let the people who did this win.”

CCTV from inside the shop, which is on the corner with Hardgate, has been handed over to the police.

Greig said the staff were “really disappointed” about the loss of the tips, which had been saved up since the beginning of the month.

He said: “It’s money that they’ve worked for, and that people have been nice enough to give them. But I’ll be replacing that, so it’s not too much of a problem.”

The cafe prides itself on being part of the community since its opening in September.

Greig said: “It’s a bit unsettling that something like this could happen to us.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland has issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

She said: “We are investigating a break-in to business premises on Hollybank Place that occurred around 11.40pm last night.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident 0037 of 8 February.”