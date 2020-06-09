Video: Thief caught on camera stealing till from north-east sweet shop

The moment a brazen thief swiped a till from a north-east sweet shop was captured on CCTV.

Bon Bon sweet shop in Peterhead’s Queen Street was broken into with more than £100 taken in the raid.

Owner Fiona Chalmers spoke of her anger over the incident overnight on Sunday.

It comes as another business in the town, Room 7, was targeted by thieves.

Footage of the incident shows the thief inside Bon Bon grabbing the till and unplugging it.

Shop owner Fiona Chalmers said: “I went there straight away and I knew as soon as I saw the damage it was a break-in.

“I opened the door and I noticed the till was gone. It didn’t look like there was any damage but when I walked around the counter everything had been dragged out. They took the till and around £100 worth of cash.”

The incident comes after the Mintlaw branch of Bon Bon was broken into last year.

Fiona added: “I’ve been saying to my colleagues that I’ve been dreading reopening again.

“It’s been great being off and not having to worry about being stolen from. It’s an ongoing problem and it’s a nightmare.”

There was also a break-in at Room 7 beauty salon in the town’s Rose Street on Sunday night, with several items including hair tongs and hair dryers stolen.

Salon co-owner Rosie Robertson said a member of the public had contacted police about damage to the shop, and police then contacted Rosie.

She said: “We had a big clear out in the salon to prepare for reopening again. The only items we noticed were missing was an old set of tongs and hairdryers that they’d taken.”

Rosie said the salon had been broken into four or five times previously.

She said: “It’s really frustrating, it’s constant. We’ve had to pay to get locks on the stock cupboards.

“The last time it happened the thieves ripped open all the doors and made a real mess, so it’s costing us a lot of money every time it happens.

“I think we’ve been broken into about four or five times. Before that we’ve had attempted break-ins.

“We’re probably the most broken into shop in the town.”

Rosie said the costs of replacing the glass come at a difficult time for the business.

She added: “We’re fed up. It’s like kicking someone when they’re down. We’re struggling as it is, and we’re trying our best.

“We’re having to fork out extra money ahead of reopening for PPE and perspex screens – and now we’re having to replace glass too.

“It puts you off opening again, it gives you an uneasy feeling. The town doesn’t feel safe.”

A spokeswoman from Police Scotland said: “Inquiries into both incidents are continuing.”