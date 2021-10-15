Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Video: The moment police found dog locked in car on ‘scorching’ hot day

By Danny McKay
15/10/2021, 5:33 pm Updated: 15/10/2021, 5:38 pm
Police bodycam footage of Biggie locked in the car.

Police bodycam footage shows the moment officers found a dog locked in a car on a “scorching” hot summer day.

Earlier this week Hazel Donald, 54, was convicted of “failing to provide a suitable environment” for her Johnson American Bulldog Biggie.

The carer locked the animal in her car on what was described as a “scorching” July day.

And now, video of what police officers saw on the day can be revealed for the first time.

The footage, which was played in court during the trial, shows officers walking around the car and peering in, while Biggie barks inside.

The police can also be heard discussing how hot it is.

Donald, who works as a carer, had left all four windows open on the vehicle, and told Aberdeen Sheriff Court she had also left Biggie a cool gel pad and a bowl of water – which she said he had tipped over.

Donald escaped punishment for the offence

But Alison Simpson, an SSPCA chief inspector, said she still had concerns, adding the dog “simply shouldn’t have been in the car”.

Hazel Donald leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin found Donald, of Duncan Terrace, Udny Station, guilty, but admonished her, meaning the offence goes on her record but she does not face any further punishment.

Sheriff McLaughlin said: “The offence is not one that suggests the dog in any way was suffering.

“The offence here in one which charges that Mrs Donald didn’t take such steps as were reasonable to ensure the needs of the animal were met.”

She went on: “Whether it was 28C or not, it was a scorching day.

“We’ve heard evidence from an expert witness that on a hot day the dog shouldn’t have been in the car at all.”

