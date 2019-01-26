Video: The latest forecast from the Met Office as snow set to hit north-east

The Met Office has released their forecast for tomorrow.

Snow and ice is expected across the region, with blizzards possible on high ground.

The warning comes into effect tonight at 6pm and will remain in place until 12pm on Sunday.

A statement from the forecaster said: “Rain across northern Scotland on Saturday evening will turn increasingly to snow, at first over hills and then down to lower levels through the course of Saturday night.

“Strong northerly winds will lead to blizzard conditions and drifting over high ground, where 10 to 15 cm of fresh snow may accumulate. At lower levels, 2 to 5 cm is possible, mainly inland and above 100 m.”