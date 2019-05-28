Video: Terror as masked thugs set fire to van in Aberdeen street

Residents have told of their horror after a van was torched in a residential street.

Police launched a probe after a masked group torched the Ford Connect van on Lossie Place in Mastrick at about 1.30am yesterday.

A Vauxhall Astra also had its windows smashed on nearby Mastrick Road around an hour earlier.

Now residents on Lossie Place have told of their terror as the flames engulfed the van, which was parked outside blocks of flats.

One woman, who didn’t want to be named, said: “I was woken up by my daughter screaming.

“She thought the flames were going to come into the house. I didn’t see anyone, but I did phone the fire brigade.

“It was really scary. The flames were really big.”

Another woman, who lives on the street, added: “I was woken up by the van’s horn going off outside.

“When I looked out the window I could see the flames, and there was a lot of smoke.”

Neighbours admitted they have been left scared to park their cars on the street in the wake of the attack.

One man said: “My car was parked right next to the van. It was really scary when I saw it there.”

His partner said: “I am worried about parking the car on the street now.”

She added: “I’m scared it happens again.”

Police are hunting three men in connection with the two incidents.

The trio were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas. All three are described as being of slim build and around 5ft 10in tall.

Detective Sergeant Mike Reynolds said: “There will be an increased police presence in the area while we carry out inquiries and I would ask that anyone who may have witnessed either of these two incidents or who saw the men or the vehicle described speaks to any officer or contacts police on 101. Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.”

He added that the investigation was at an early stage, but said officers were “following a positive line of inquiry”.