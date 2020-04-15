Video: Superhero couple help north-east kids smile during lockdown

An Aberdeen mum is helping put a smile back on youngsters’ faces during lockdown by providing free video messages from their favourite superheroes and cartoon characters.

Claire Harris, who owns costume hire business Mascot Rental Aberdeen, has already brightened up more than 60 children’s days through the initiative.

Roping in her partner Ryan Coutts, 35, who dons the costumes to become the fictional favourites, Claire creates short video clips from the characters to wish youngsters happy birthday, or even just say hello.

The company is offering the service free of charge during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Claire, 34, who also runs a babysitting business, said: “We really just wanted to make children happy. That’s why we run the business.

“It’s to give children a bit of hope when they’re stuck in the house and give them a nice message to cheer them up.

“We’ve had one person who said they showed their child the message and they were almost in tears, they loved it.

“That’s why we do it.

“I think it’s really important. They’re not seeing their friends or going to school – it’s very important they get a bit of normality.

“It’s just something to brighten up their spirits.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

While Claire isn’t charging for the videos, people can donate money if they choose to, which will be used to buy PPE for key workers.

Claire, who lives in Cove with Ryan and their daughter Chloe Coutts, 5, said: “A few people have asked if we’d like a donation. We’ve decided to create a page and any money raised would be going towards PPE for key workers.”

And despite only starting the initiative last week, £50 has already been made through donations.

And the couple have managed to make 60 videos in that time, with a list of 80 more still to do.

For more information visit facebook.com/mascotrentalaberdeen/

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day