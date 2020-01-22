Video: Strictly Come Dancing stars urge Aberdeen audiences to join the party

Strictly stars encouraged Aberdeen audiences to waltz along to P&J Live to help them raise the roof.

“Take the roof off, make as much noise possible”, said sports presenter Mike Bushell, who is one of the celebs in Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour.

Fellow celeb CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual added: “We are really excited to be performing in Aberdeen for the first time, the atmosphere should be quite electric.”

Strictly champion Kelvin Fletcher urged everyone to join the party. “Go home tired… we will be.”