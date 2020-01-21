Video: Still Game actor Sanjeev Kohli throws weight behind Aberdeen charity’s campaign

A famous actor and comedian has given his support to an Aberdeen-based children’s charity campaign.

Sanjeev Kohli, well-known for his role as Navid in the Scottish sitcom Still Game, as well as his appearances on River City and radio show Fags, Mags and Bags, promoted Charlie House after meeting staff members at a Baker Hughes event in the city last weekend.

The charity supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, and their families.

It launched its £8 million Big Build Appeal in November 2018, planning to create a new specialist-support centre set in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

So far, it has raised £2.4m.

In his promotional video, Sanjeev said: “Here’s the deal – Charlie House are trying to raise £8m to build a new Charlie House here in Aberdeen.

“They’ve got £2.4 million, that’s alright, but it’s not £8 million.

“Now I know the reputation Aberdonians have about being tight.

“Here’s your chance, OK? Open your wallet, let the moths out, let the queen blink a few times, give your money to a really, really, really good cause.

“I’m going online tonight to do the same thing and I’m a Weegie.

“So let’s put our money together and really raise that total.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The centre would provide much-needed respite care and facilities for families across the north-east, who currently have to travel more than 100 miles to Kinross, where the nearest centre of its kind is.

A statement from Charlie House said: “Some of the team had the pleasure of meeting the fantastically funny comedian and actor Sanjeev Kohli at Saturday’s Baker Hughes Burn’s Supper – what a great guy.”

Donations to the cause can be made online here, or by calling Charlie House on 01224 313 333.