Video: Sportswomen pay tribute to pupils at Aberdeen school

A squad of international sportswomen have shown their support for pupils at an Aberdeen school.

They sent pupils at St Margaret’s School a series of inspirational messages to motivate them as they took part in their first ever virtual sports day yesterday.

Olympic swimmer Hannah Miley; ex-Scotland Hockey Team captain Sam Judge; 400m athlete Kelsey Stewart; Scotland’s international football team captain Rachel Corsie; Commonwealth Games judo silver medallist Steph Inglis; Scottish Netball Captain Claire Maxwell and Scottish swimmer Rachel Masson all responded to a request from the school’s PE department for video messages.

As with every school, the annual sports day was cancelled due to the current lockdown, but St Margaret’s planned a virtual event in which every pupil, from nursery to sixth year, could take part.

Head of PE Karen Norval said: “Last year’s sports day was cancelled altogether because of the terrible weather, and this year we have the pandemic; however, we are not letting this stop us. We wanted to make this sports day as fun and inclusive as possible, so we have designed a programme of activities that everyone can take part in at home, whatever the weather.

“We are also very aware that many parents may be working so, rather than just do everything in one day, the pupils have had the past week to complete their tasks and send their videos in for us to judge.

“The messages of support we received from all seven sportswomen have been fantastic, with their advice and tips on keeping active in lockdown, motivational hints and tips and good luck wishes. We very much appreciate them taking the time and effort to send them to us and we believe they will provide a real boost for the girls.”

