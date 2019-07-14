Video: Sneak peak inside Aberdeen’s P&J Live venue

A video of Aberdeen’s new P&J Live arena have been released ahead of next month’s public open day.

The event is being held on August 10 to allow people to see into the venue and test out various aspects of the facility before it opens later on this year.

The venue, being constructed by Robertson Group, includes a 12,500-capacity arena which will host conferences, exhibitions and music concerts.

The first conference, Offshore Europe, is due to take place in the venue from September 3 to 6.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Alice Cooper and comedians Jack Whitehall and Russell Howard have already been confirmed to perform at the venue later this year and Elton John will also bring his farewell tour in November 2020.

The free, ticketed preview on August 10 will not only showcase the state-of-the-art complex, but also provide entertainment from local musicians, offer a chance to sample the best local food and drink produce, plus provide activities for the kids.

Venue organisers said they would be looking for feedback from the public as they help test how the building will work as people use the facilities for the first time.