Video: Smiles as Aberdeen FC teddies help frontline staff bear up to Covid-19 crisis

A north-east firm brought smiles to the faces of frontline workers by donating dozens of Aberdeen FC teddies.

The Dons’ community trust ordered 117 bears named Miller to mark the club’s 117th anniversary earlier this week – and they have been helping bring joy amid the lockdown.

Many of the bears, named after Dons legend Willie Miller, have already been donated to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

And local firm Gary Walker Wealth Management has now purchased 65 of the soft toys to make sure those at the sharp end of the battle against the virus do not miss out.

Mr Walker, a lifelong Dons fan who is an ambassador for the AFC Community Trust (AFCCT), said: “I work closely with the financial advisers to the NHS Trust and my daughter is a medical student. I thought, with everything that’s going on, it would be a great idea to show some appreciation for the frontline staff.

“Due to the work they are doing, a lot of them are not seeing their families or their children. We thought it would be great to give something back to them and their children, while also ensuring the AFC Community Trust gets a bit of money for everything it’s been doing in the local community.”

The bears were handed over to staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by Mr Walker, as well as AFCCT business development manager Robbie Hedderman and Willie Miller himself.

Mr Miller said: “It’s amazing how a gesture like that can bring a smile to a lot of people’s faces. Everyone around the hospital seemed really happy.

“It was a pleasure to be involved, and I was delighted to be able to help hand the bears over.

“It’s been a busy time for the community trust and it’s great to see, because a club should be part of the community.”

Robbie added: “Gary has been a great ambassador for the trust for a number of years, and he got in touch with us to say he was wanting to do something nice for the NHS staff at ARI.

“He thought it would be a nice show of support and a good uplift for them.

“It’s an amazing gesture from Gary and it’s great from our perspective as well.

“To be able to go down with Gary and Willie was fantastic, and I think it really gave the staff a good boost.

“The NHS guys are working so hard at the moment and I’m sure their families are very proud, but it must be a time that brings a lot of worry.

“Hopefully this has put a smile on a few faces.”

