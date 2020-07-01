Video: Sing along to iconic Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen

The Aberdeen public have been invited to join in with a singalong of a popular local tune.

Aberdeen City Council’s Music Service released its second video aimed at lifting spirits during the lockdown.

The much-loved local classic The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen takes centre stage.

Performed by the Music Service’s instructors, Mary Webb’s iconic song follows on from Anna Hamilton’s rendition of Let Me Call You Sweetheart which appeared on YouTube on 19 May.

As before, the new video sees the performers accompanied onscreen by the song’s lyrics so viewers can join in.

Aberdeen Music Service’s next video will feature pupils playing Danny Boy from their homes.

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s Education Operational Delivery Convener, said: “The Music Service had a wonderful reception for their first video and I’m sure the choice of a song much loved by Aberdonians all over the world and the beautiful performance will prove to be at least, if not more popular. Well done again to everyone!”