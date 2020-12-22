Video: Sign language choir joins Aberdeen University music project

A choir for the deaf and the hearing impaired have joined voices from around the globe as part of Aberdeen University’s campaign to bring the world together in song.

The Singing Hands Choir, which interprets songs in British sign language, is part of a unique international chorus drawn from across the globe to support Scottish singer Fiona Kennedy on the charity release Stronger for the Storm.

Singers and performers around the world were invited to submit their own version of the track, written by Kennedy, royal composer Paul Mealor and lyricist Grahame Davies, and these were then crafted into a charity single and video.

Stronger for the Storm received its premiere over the weekend on Classic FM and on BBC Scotland’s Classics Unwrapped.

It is part of Aberdeen University’s iSing4Peace project, which aims to bring people together at a time when performing was limited and to raise funds for good causes.

Singing Hands, based in Aberdeen, was created by Reverend Mary Whittaker, from Lhanbryde, Moray, who lost her hearing at the age of two, as a way to allow those with hearing impairments to continue to engage with music.

She said: “My sister Anne taught me to read basic music notes and encouraged me to ‘listen’ with my eyes and to sign along with the rhythm.

“My favourite is Handel’s Messiah; she would sit next to me and use her finger to follow the score so I can see the words and music with choir, soloists and orchestra at the same time.

“After rediscovering music in a different way, I started to sing songs and I shared this experience with a few people who encouraged me to set up a signing choir.”

© Supplied by Aberdeen University

Mary said they were delighted to be able to help share Stronger for the Storm in a different way.

“It’s been challenging but a real privilege to be part of iSing4Peace.”

Choir member Doug Leiper, from Aberdeen, said that using British Sign Language enabled Singing Hands to focus on the meanings and emotion of the song.

“Our aim is to give a strong and meaningful visual performance that engages both Deaf and hearing people,” he added.

“iSing4Peace is a fantastic project and I’m delighted to be part of a global choir that reaches out to all”.

Neil McLennan, a senior lecturer in leadership at Aberdeen University, founded iSing4Peace, which build on the successful iPlay4Peace initiative which brought musicians around the world together.

He said: “2020 has been a year like no other and we wanted to find a way to reduce isolation and bring people together.

“iSing4Peace has been hugely successful in creating a sense of community – even though everyone who has taken part has done so from their own homes.

“We are delighted that the Singing Hands have joined other singers from around the world to be part of our global chorus. They epitomise the spirit of iSing4Peace and their contribution really adds to the visual impact of Stronger for the Storm in our video to accompany the charity single.”

Meanwhile, the initiative has received backing from an Oscar-winning actress and legendary composer.

Dame Judi Dench and legendary composer Burt Bacharach have recorded supportive messages for the global music project.

It brought together singers of all abilities to perform in a charity single led by Scottish singer and songwriter, Fiona Kennedy, accompanied by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Among the hundreds of participants from around the world who each recorded their own version of the song, Stronger for the Storm, were, an 82-year-old services veteran, an NHS doctor and a sign-language choir. The project also gained the support of world-famous baritone, Sir Willard White.

iSing4Peace was launched in June with the aim of providing opportunities for people to come together through music at a time when performance opportunities were severely constrained as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.