Video: Section of Aberdeen’s Union Street cordoned off as emergency services deal with medical matter

Police have cordoned off a section of Union Street in Aberdeen as they deal with an ongoing incident.
Emergency services were called to the city centre at 11.15am.
Witnesses said a woman collapsed outside the Sports Direct shop, but her condition is unknown.
The emergency services have put cordons along a stretch of Union Street at the corner with Market Street.
A police spokesman said: “Around 11.15am on Wednesday, November 25, emergency services were called to the corner of Union Street and Market Street in Aberdeen in connection with a medical matter. Officers are assisting ambulance personnel at the scene.”
More to follow.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe