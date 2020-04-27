Video: Scottish sporting stars join forces to thank Aberdeen’s NHS heroes

Sports stars from the north-east have been helping to lift the spirits of medics working at Aberdeen’s hospital.

Willie Miller stars in a new video uploaded on YouTube along with footballers Niall McGinn and Simon Ferry.

Marie Clark, the mother of a junior doctor, organised the treat for her daughter Clare, who works 12-hour shifts on the surgical ward at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and her colleagues.

Clare, 24, who is originally from Glasgow, is the granddaughter of Celtic defender and Lisbon Lion John Clark.

And Marie, who is unable to see Clare due to the current lockdown, decided to use her contacts in the sporting world to drum up support for NHS Grampian.

Willie Miller, Andrew Considine and Paul Hartley are also among the well-known figures to send messages of support to the surgical ward at ARI in the video.

Marie, from Hyndland in Glasgow, said: “They were all very willing and keen to do it. People are very kind.

“I reached out to some contacts I have through my dad because the ward were looking for ways to raise morale. They have a tree of hope and they put slogans on their notice board every day.

“It’s just another way of supporting NHS Grampian.”

The famous faces featured in the video

Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Kris Boyd (Rangers/Kilmarnock), Scott Brown (Celtic), Hayley McQueen (Sky Sports), Simon Ferry (Peterhead/Open Goal), Jim White (Sky Sports), Willie Miller (Aberdeen), Craig Gordon (Celtic), Stuart Kettlewell (Ross County), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham), Andrew Considine (Aberdeen), Tam Cowan (Off The Ball), Joe Lewis (Aberdeen), Stephen Gallacher (Golfer), John McLaughlin (Johnny Mac and the Faithful), Paul Hartley (Cove Rangers), Jim Goodwin (St Mirren), John ‘Fenners’ Fendley (Sky Sports), Molly Mooney

Before the lockdown was announced, Clare, who lives in Rosemount in the city, regularly commuted back to Glasgow to see her family.

Marie, 54, added: “It is difficult being apart from Clare at the moment. She’s an only child and I’m used to having her at home very regularly – it’s just been her and I since she was a baby.

“But she’s very matter-of-fact and she just gets on with things. It’s what she’s wanted to do since she was quite young and she’s worked very hard to get this far.”

Clare, who graduated from Aberdeen University in 2018, thought the gesture was “very sweet”, adding: “Everyone loved it at the ward.

“Even if you aren’t into sport, there are always faces that you recognise so it was really nice.

“There’s a lot of support going to the Covid wards and A&E at the moment, but it’s also been harder for people who aren’t directly on the Covid wards who are dealing with a change in their work environment.

“So it was nice to see the general surgery ward getting some support too.

“We’re doing a lot of long days at the moment.”