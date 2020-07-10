Video: Royalty and celebrities join forces to congratulate Aberdeen students in special graduation video

Hundreds of Aberdeen University students have tuned in for a live-streamed graduation ceremony after their event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Classes at the university were cancelled back in March as the country went into lockdown.

However, despite not being able to gather together to celebrate their achievements, a special video, featuring messages from the university, royalty and stars of the stage and screen, congratulated all the students for their work during a difficult final few months.

HRH the Duchess of Rothsay, the university’s chancellor, joined Professor George Boyne, Call the Midwife star Laura Main and actor Sir Tony Robinson for the pre-recorded live stream.

Aberdeen University principal and vice-chancellor Professor George Boyne said: “Of course this year it hasn’t been possible to conduct our graduation ceremonies in the conventional way due to the global pandemic.

“We still have every reason to celebrate the academic success that you’ve achieved.

“We have created a special video to mark the success and to mark the qualification that our graduates have achieved during their time with us.

“In fact, we think you have special reasons to celebrate their academic achievement this year because you have completed their studies with us during exceptionally challenging times.

“You’ve shown remarkable resilience and perseverance to get to this stage and complete their qualification.

“We still hope to have traditional graduation ceremonies at the university at a later date when the time is right. We hope you’ll be able to join us with your friends and family here in Aberdeen to celebrate in the traditional way.

“In the meantime, on behalf of the entire university community I’d like to pass on my fullest congratulations. We are truly very proud of each and every one of you.”

The Duchess of Rothesay added: “As the chancellor of Aberdeen University I wanted to send my warmest congratulations to all of you on your graduation.

“As you face the future, I hope that you will all hold your heads high as a degree from the University of Aberdeen will stand you in excellent stead for whatever you hope and plan to do. May I wish you the very best of luck for the future and please stay safe.”

Call the Midwife star Laura Main, who graduated from the university in 1998, added her congratulations.

She said: “From one graduate of the University of Aberdeen to another, many, many congratulations.

“It’s a day to be really proud of yourselves. I know you won’t have been celebrating in quite the way you would have imagined after all the hard work that you’ve put into this moment but I promise you, no matter how much time passes, you will always feel incredibly proud of your achievement.

“Well done and congratulations!”

And comedian, actor and TV presenter Sir Tony Robinson, an honorary graduate of the university encouraged all involved to take a minute to congratulate themselves on a “great job”

He added: “Congratulations for being graduates of one of the UK’s great universities. I know you’ve got a lot of problems ahead with jobs and the economy and the environment and Covid.

“But do yourselves a favour, just sit down for a couple of days, pat yourselves on the back and say to yourselves, ‘I did a great job’. Because you did!”