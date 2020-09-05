Video: Royal Navy ship spotted off north-east coast

A Royal Navy warship has been spotted off the north-east coast.

The vessel, thought to be the HMS Severn, was seen in the north sea near Stonehaven last night at about 8pm.

The boat is used to patrol the seas around the UK, keeping watch for unauthorised ships in British waters.

She usually escorts passing foreign warships, mounts fishing vessel inspections and defends the UK border.

When approached for comment, a spokeswoman for the Royal Navy said that they do not comment on ongoing operations.

The HMS Severn has been training Royal Navy navigators, who joined the ship for testing pilotage off the west coast of Scotland and the English Channel.

Commanding Officer, Commander Philip Harper, said: “We have regenerated Severn and successfully completed three weeks of basic operational sea training.

“This is the first time in living memory that the Royal Navy has re-commissioned a ship, and it’s been a challenge. We’ve achieved all of this during a global pandemic.”