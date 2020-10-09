Video: Royal Navy Hawk squadron simulate missile attacks after stationing at Aberdeen International Airport

Dramatic footage has been released by the Royal Navy of its Hawk squadron simulating an aggressive missile attack on NATO warships – including the new carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The footage has been captured as part of the training exercises currently being undertaken off the north-east.

The jets are part of the 736 Naval Air Squadron which are usually based in Cornwall, however, the aircraft have been stationed at Aberdeen International Airport as they participate in the annual multi-national exercise joint warrior as well as other training missions.

The squadron is used to test ship companies and fighter controllers in how to respond to hostile aircraft or incoming missiles.

One of the videos shows a Royal Navy warship turning sharply as part of defensive manoeuvres against a Hawk swooping down through the clouds as sailors onboard practised deploying their anti-air defences to counter the real-time threat.

The black-painted 736 squadron jets had been operating from RAF Leeming in Yorkshire for a week before moving up to Aberdeen International Airport for the start of operation joint warrior.

Lieutenant Commander Jason Flintham, commanding officer of 736 Naval Air Squadron, said: “These large-scale exercises are key to the delivery of the UK’s carrier strike group, and 736 squadron is at the forefront of preparing our ships for future operations around the world.”

Roger Hunt, interim managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming these Royal Navy jets to Aberdeen International Airport while they take part in this major exercise.”