Video: Roof of Victoria Road School collapses as firefighters battle blaze

A massive blaze ripped through a former Aberdeen school today.

Forty firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze of the disused Victoria Road School in Torry.

Emergency services were alerted and called to the scene just after 9am.

A column of black smoke could be seen from across the city as emergency services continued to work to tackle the fire.

It is understood the roof of the building has collapsed.

The surrounding area was cordoned off, and Victoria Road was shut in both directions for around four hours.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said six appliances were sent to the scene at 9.19am.

She added: “We had six appliances on the scene and used a high-reach appliance.”

The fire was put out by 10.50am, however firefighters remained on scene until around 4.30pm.

Maggie Lenhan lives next to the school, and contacted the fire brigade just after 9am.

She said: “It’s tragic, it’s laid empty for 10 years, there’s been nothing inside of it.

“I was looking out my kitchen window and I saw smoke, and I thought it was just the workers who were tidying up the place.

“I saw smoke coming out of the roof, and then I phoned the fire brigade.”

Grampian Housing Association and the Torry Development Trust (TDT) had joined together to revamp the former school.

Under the plans, the school would be turned into affordable homes and community space, which could include a nursery.

The team had been consulting with the community earlier this year to get their views and support.

The 141-year-old school building has stood the test of time.

On June 30 1940, the German Luftwaffe dropped many bombs on Torry and several hit the school, causing an extensive fire, but repairs were carried out ensuring it could once again operate.