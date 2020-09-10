Video: Road sealed off after reports of ‘almighty blast’ at Aberdeen home

Neighbours have described hearing an “almighty blast” coming from an Aberdeen home this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Royfold Crescent in the West End at around 2.50pm today following the incident.

The road has been shut by police at the junction with Queen’s Road to allow fire crews to deal with the incident.

Pictures from the scene show the apex of the roof damaged, with dozens of firefighters seen on the screen outside a one-and-a-half storey property.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We are in attendance at a dwelling fire on Royfield Crescent in Aberdeen.

“It is a level two incident, meaning we have six pumps and a height appliance on scene.

“We got called out at 2.35pm, and a stop message was received at 5.37pm.”

More to follow