VIDEO: Road cordoned off as emergency services deal with ongoing incident in north-east town

A big police presence has been spotted in an area of Elgin this afternoon.

Numerous police cars and officers are in Pinefield, with a section of road cordoned off as they deal with an incident.

An ambulance is also in attendance at the scene, with some of the officers seen to be wearing riot gear.

An eye-witness has reported seeing a man in a set of flats waving a kitchen knife out of it.

Jason Siddle lives on the same street and first became aware of the incident at about 3.30pm.

He said: “My son and myself were walking back from East End Primary School when two police cars and an ambulance came flying past us down the main road.

“When we got to the flat, they were parked outside the opposite flats.

“Since then more and more police have arrived and closed off the car park.

“At one point the guy in the window was leaning out of it waving a kitchen knife.

“I believe that flat below has been evacuated as a precaution as the mother and small child were walking out with an officer.

“I feel a little nervous, it’s not the sort of thing you want a 5-year-old seeing or hearing more so after armed responders arrived.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.