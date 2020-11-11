Video: Road closed as firefighters battle massive blaze at former Aberdeen school

Fire crews have been called out to a substantial blaze at a disused Aberdeen primary school tonight.

Four fire engines are at the scene of the former Bucksburn Primary School on Inverurie Road.

A height appliance is also in attendance to help firefighters tackle the flames.

Flames could be seen bursting from the roof of the building, which has lain empty since 2013.

Firefighters in height vehicles could also be seen dousing the flames from above.

And residents several streets away reported seeing smoke rising high above the area.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA © Supplied © Darrell Benns © Supplied © Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA © Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called out at 9.34pm to a fire at a disused primary school in Bucksburn.

“We have four appliances and a height appliance on-scene.”

Plans are in place to demolish the building, with Aberdeen City Council seeking a contractor to do the work.

The A96 has reportedly been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Khlaire Sangster lives near the school and was just putting her children to bed when they heard a lot of sirens.

She said: “We looked out the window to see the huge flames and smoke. We knew by the size of them it was a serious fire. We had a feeling it was the old school so felt quite sad as it was a good school in its time.

“Our thoughts went to the houses closest to it and if the stables behind were safe. Very scary to watch as the wind wasn’t on the fire services side so we had everything crossed they were safe too.”

ACC co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “This looks like a serious blaze. I just hope no members of the public or firefighters are hurt.”

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald said: “I hope that this fire does not impact on local residents, as there are a number of houses located near to Bucksburn School.

“While there was initially some discussion about using the school for the early learning expansion, the council ought to have taken forward plans for demolition when this ceased to be an option.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “To see a former school like Bucksburn go up in flames like this is absolutely terrifying.

“It’s vital the school is secured and the structural damage is assessed.

“I’m aware Aberdeen City Council was making good progress in appointing a demolition team to flatten the building so the land could be sold.

“It’s important this is fast-tracked so the community feels safe from any such incidents.

“I commend the fantastic fire crews who reacted quickly to ensure the blaze was brought under control.”